Litigators of the Week: Shaving a $366M Retaliation Verdict ...

The Litigators of the Week are Kyle Hawkins and Leah Bower of Lehotsky Keller Cohn. They secured a Fifth Circuit ruling carving a $366 million judgment against FedEx to less than $250,000. The Fifth Circuit panel held that the plaintiff, a Black woman who claimed she was fired after complaining internally about discrimination, was time-barred under her employment contract from bringing Section 1981 claims. That left only her Title VII claims, which carry a $300,000 damages cap.

February 09, 2024, 6:30 AM

