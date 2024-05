News From Law.com

The Litigators of the Week are Philip Sieff and Tara Sutton of Robins Kaplan who won a $7.75 million verdict in their first trial against aerosol dust remover maker CRC Industries. Jurors found CRC liable for the death of Cynthia McDougall, who was killed when a driver who had huffed CRC Duster struck her car head-on. Jurors awarded no punitives, but attached a note to the verdict urging the company to "spearhead an effort to address inhalant abuse."

Minnesota

May 03, 2024, 7:30 AM

nature of claim: /