This week's Am Law Litigation Daily Litigators of the Week are Chris Porter, Silpa Maruri and Mark McNeill of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan. Their arbitration win for Limetree Bay Terminals, which operates an oil storage facility on the Caribbean island of St. Croix, turned back a request by China's Unipec to lease tank-space at the facility. The panel also awarded LBT about $21 million in back rent and litigation fees.

September 30, 2022, 7:30 AM