Litigators of the Week: Quinn Helps Google Flip $32.5M Verdi...

News From Law.com

This week's Litigators of the Week are Sean Pak, Melissa Baily and Iman Lordgooei of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan who helped Google knock out a $32.5 million patent infringement verdict won by smart speaker company Sonos Inc. Senior U.S. District Judge William Alsup found that the Sonos patents were invalid under the doctrine of prosecution laches because of "an unreasonable, inexcusable, and prejudicial delay" of more than 13 years from the initial patent filing to the approval of the patents-in-suit.

Technology

October 13, 2023, 7:30 AM

nature of claim: /