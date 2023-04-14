Litigators of the Week: Quinn Emanuel Slashes $137M Racial D...

News From Law.com

Our Litigators of the Week are Asher Griffin, Alex Spiro and Kathleen Sullivan of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan. Last year they convinced a federal judge in San Francisco to toss a $137 million damages verdict against Tesla in a case brought by a Black former contract worker subjected to racist graffiti and slurs at the company's plant in Fremont, California. Last week after a retrial on damages, a jury awarded the plaintiff $3.2 million, nearly 98% less than the initial award.

Automotive

April 14, 2023, 7:30 AM

