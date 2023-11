News From Law.com

This week's Am Law Litigation Daily Litigators of the Week are Chris Ondeck, Kyle Casazza and Colin Cabral of Proskauer Rose who led the defense of chicken producer Sanderson Farms in a case where the company was accused of conspiring with competitors to fix prices. After a month-long trial and just nine hours of deliberations, federal jurors in Chicago last week sided with the company, which was the last defendant standing at trial.

