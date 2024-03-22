Litigators of the Week: Plaintiffs Reach a $418M Market-Shif...

News From Law.com

The Litigators of the Week are the co-lead counsel of antitrust litigation targeting major players in the residential real estate industry who last week announced a $418 million settlement with the National Association of Realtors. They are Ketchmark and McCreight, Boulware Law, Williams Dirks Dameron, Hagens Berman, Cohen Milstein, and Susman Godfrey. As part of the deal, NAR agreed to changes that could lead to a decrease in the amount of commissions paid out to real estate agents.

Real Estate

March 22, 2024, 7:30 AM

