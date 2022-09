News From Law.com

This week's Am Law Litigation Daily Litigators of the Week are the lawyers behind a game-changing ruling from a bankruptcy judge in Indianapolis refusing to halt lawsuits filed against 3M claiming earplugs supplied to military personnel led to hearing loss and ringing of the ear. U.S. Chief Bankruptcy Judge Jeffrey Graham, who is overseeing the restructuring case involving 3M subsidiary Aereo Technologies, refused to extend a bankruptcy stay on litigation to 3M.

September 02, 2022, 7:30 AM