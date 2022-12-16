Litigators of the Week: Navigating a Family Food Fight Over ...

News From Law.com

The Am Law Litigation Daily Litigators of the Week are Cliff Stricklin of King & Spalding and Mike Hofmann of Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner. They helped defuse the emotional elements of a business lawsuit that doubled as a family dispute involving the world's largest mozzarella maker, their client Leprino Foods and its majority shareholders. After a two-week breach of fiduciary duty trial, Denver, Colorado jurors sided with the defendants after three hours of deliberations.

December 16, 2022, 6:30 AM