News From Law.com

This week's Litigators of the Week are Natalie Bennett and Jason White of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius who represented HID Global in a patent infringement and trade secret trial in Delaware federal court. Jurors found that Vector Flow and its three founders misappropriated trade secrets and infringed HID's patent willfully and awarded HID its full ask of $45 million in damages.

Technology

January 26, 2024, 6:30 AM

nature of claim: /