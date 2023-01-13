Litigators of the Week: Latham Beats Back Antitrust Challeng...

News From Law.com

This week's Am Law Litigation Daily Litigators of the Week are Latham & Watkins partners Chris Yates and Aaron Chiu. A federal judge in San Francisco granted summary judgment to their client, the world organizing body for Olympic aquatics formerly known as Fédération Internationale de Natation, or FINA. A group of swimmers and the International Swimming League claimed FINA conspired with national federations to lead an illegal boycott of the upstart professional swim league.

January 13, 2023, 6:30 AM