The Litigators of the Week are Adam Alper and Michael De Vries of Kirkland & Ellis. After a weeklong trial in Waco, Texas, federal jurors found that their client Samsung did not infringe two semiconductor patents held by Demaray LLC, which was seeking more than $4 billion in damages. The win is the Kirkland pair's seventh high-stakes trial win in a row.

February 23, 2024, 6:30 AM

