The Am Law Litigation Daily Litigators of the Week are Laura Harris, Sumon Dantiki and Andrew Michaelson of King & Spalding. They won case-terminating sanctions for Google from U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan and a fee award of more than $500,000 against two Russian defendants accused of infecting a network of computers with malware to mine cryptocurrency and steal user information.

March 10, 2023, 6:30 AM