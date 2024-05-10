Litigators of the Week: King & Spalding Gets 2nd Circuit to ...

News From Law.com

The Litigators of the Week are Keri Borders and Dale Giali of King & Spalding. The Second Circuit last week upheld their summary judgment win for KIND LLC in long-running class actions over the use of the words "All Natural" on certain product labels. The appellate court found that the trial court didn't err when it excluded plaintiffs' expert testimony attempting to establish that reasonable consumers wouldn't expect artificial or synthetic ingredients in those products.

May 10, 2024, 7:30 AM

