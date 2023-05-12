Litigators of the Week: Kaplan Hecker Takes On Donald Trump ...

News From Law.com

This week's Litigation Daily Litigators of the Week are Roberta Kaplan, Shawn Crowley and Mike Ferrara of Kaplan, Hecker & Fink. Federal jurors in Manhattan this week sided with their client, advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, on her battery and defamation claims against former president Donald Trump. Jurors found Carroll's lawyers had proven by a preponderance of the evidence that Trump sexually abused Carroll in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the mid-1990s and awarded her $5 million in total damages.

New York

May 12, 2023, 7:30 AM

