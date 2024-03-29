Litigators of the Week: Kaplan Hecker Knocks Out Suit Aiming...

News From Law.com

The Litigators of the Week are Roberta Kaplan, John Quinn and Matthew Craig of Kaplan Hecker & Fink. A federal judge in San Francisco knocked out a lawsuit that Elon Musk's X Corp. brought against their non-profit client which issued reports indicating a rise in hate speech and racist content on the platform. Senior U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer found the lawsuit was aimed to "punish" the organization and perhaps "dissuade others who might wish to engage in such criticism."

Technology

March 29, 2024, 7:30 AM

