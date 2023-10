News From Law.com

This week's Am Law Litigation Daily Litigators of the Week are Jason Sheasby and Lisa Glasser of Irell & Manella, who are both based in Southern California. Last week a federal jury in Waco, Texas sided with them in finding that Cloudera infringed three patents belonging to Irell's client StreamScale related to "accelerated erasure coding," a technology used to manage computer backup storage and power usage. Jurors awarded StreamScale $240 million in damages.

Technology

October 20, 2023, 7:30 AM

