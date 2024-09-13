Litigators of the Week: Ingersoll Rand Enforces a Noncompete...

News From Law.com

Our Litigators of the Week are Quinn Emanuel's Andrew Rossman, Peter Fountain and Owen Roberts, who represent Ingersoll Rand Inc. Despite a Colorado law that renders most noncompete agreements unenforceable, a state court judge granted their motion to enforce a noncompete preventing the former CEO of ILC Dover—a biotech company acquired by Ingersoll Rand—from working for Aventor. The executive, Corey Walker, previously worked for Aventor, the only company named in the noncompete agreement Walker signed as a condition of the merger deal.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 13, 2024, 7:30 AM