Litigators of the Week: In Test Case Over Illinois Genetic P...

This week's Am Law Litigation Daily Litigators of the Week are Kirkland & Ellis partners Martin Roth and Alyssa Kalisky. The Seventh Circuit this week upheld a ruling from the Southern District of Illinois tossing claims brought under the Illinois Genetic Information Privacy Act against their client Blackstone Inc. after it acquired Ancestry.com for $4.7 billion. The seldomly-invoked statute packs statutory damages comparable to the state's biometric privacy law, which has generated significant liability and damages exposure for corporate defendants.

May 05, 2023, 7:30 AM

