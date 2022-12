News From Law.com

This week's Am Law Litigation Daily Litigators of the Week are Matthew Schwartz, John Zach and Craig Wenner of Boies Schiller Flexner. They secured a $100 million verdict from a federal jury in Manhattan last week against a shell company that invested in real estate in the U.S. with funds stolen from their client, Kazakhstan's BTA Bank.

December 23, 2022, 6:30 AM