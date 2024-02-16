Litigators of the Week: In Mobile Gaming Showdown, a Side-Ba...

News From Law.com

The Litigators of the Week are Lazar Raynal and Chris Campbell of King & Spalding. They won a $42.9 million verdict for mobile gaming client Skillz Platform Inc. after jurors in San Jose, California found that rival AviaGames willfully infringed a patent for pairing like-skilled players. The King & Spalding team asked to reopen discovery last year claiming AviaGames uses bots to rig money games on its platform—the subject of a subsequent federal probe and class action lawsuit.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

February 16, 2024, 6:30 AM

nature of claim: /