Litigators of the Week: In Largest MDL to Date, 3M Settles f...

This week's Am Law Litigation Daily Litigators of the Week are Bryan Aylstock of Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis & Overholtz and Christopher Seeger of Seeger Weiss, the co-lead plaintiffs' counsel in the 3M Combat Arms Earplug Products Liability Litigation, the largest multidistrict litigation docket to date. This week 3M agreed to pay $6.01 billion, including a billion in company stock, to the more than 240,000 military veterans who claim they suffered hearing loss from using the company's Combat Arms earplugs.

September 01, 2023, 7:30 AM

