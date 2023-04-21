Litigators of the Week: In Fox News Defamation Suit, Susman ...

News From Law.com

The Litigators of the Week are Stephen Shackleford, Davida Brook, and Justin Nelson of Susman Godfrey. They led a team alongside co-counsel at Clare Locke representing Dominion Voting Systems in a defamation suit claiming Fox News knowingly aired lies about the company in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election. Fox this week agreed to pay more than three-quarters of a billion dollars on the eve of what was set to be a blockbuster trial in Delaware Superior Court.

Delaware

April 21, 2023, 7:30 AM

