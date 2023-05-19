Litigators of the Week: In Delaware Chancery Trial, Latham D...

News From Law.com

The Litigators of the Week are Peter Wald and Blair Connelly of Latham & Watkins. They defended Oracle founder Larry Ellison and co-CEO Safra Catz at trial in Delaware Chancery Court from shareholder derivative claims. Plaintiffs alleged Ellison's major holdings in NetSuite led him to push for Oracle's $9.3 billion acquisition of the software company. But Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III found this week that the special committee Oracle set up to evaluate the deal acted appropriately and without interference.

Technology

May 19, 2023, 7:30 AM

