Litigators of the Week: In Case Prosecutors Described as Sil...

The Litigators of the Week are Steptoe's Brian Heberlig, Clifford Chance's Christopher Morvillo, and Bird Marella's Gary Lincenberg. Heberlig and Morvillo represented former Autonomy CEO Mike Lynch and Lincenberg represented finance executive Stephen Chamberlain in a three-month trial on charges they inflated revenues to defraud Hewlett-Packard. HP bought Autonomy for $11.7 billion in 2011 and took an $8.8 billion writedown on the deal in 2012. Last week federal jurors in San Francisco found them not guilty of all charges.

Technology

June 14, 2024, 7:30 AM

