Litigators of the Week: In Antitrust Case Against Big Banks,...

News From Law.com

The Litigators of the Week are Daniel Brockett and Steig Olson of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan and Michael Eisenkraft of Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll. Their clients announced a proposed $499 million settlement with large banks over claims the banks colluded to prop up fees in the stock-loan market. The deal, which comes after an earlier $81 million deal with Credit Suisse, includes forward-looking measures meant to promote competition in the market, a rarity in antitrust settlements involving only private plaintiffs.

Banking & Financial Services

August 25, 2023, 7:30 AM

nature of claim: /