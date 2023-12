News From Law.com

The Litigators of the Week are Willkie Farr & Gallagher partners Michael Gottlieb and Meryl Governski, Von Dubose of DuBose Miller and John Langford of Protect Democracy. Last week a federal jury in Washington, D.C. awarded their clients Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss $148 million in damages against Rudy Giuliani in a defamation case centering on his lies about their actions as election workers in Georgia during the 2020 presidential vote tally.

Georgia

December 22, 2023, 6:30 AM

