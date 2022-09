News From Law.com

This week's Am Law Litigation Daily Litigators of the Week are Neal Katyal and Sean Marotta of Hogan Lovells. The appellate duo got a unanimous decision from the Second Circuit finding New York's "discharge for value" rule didn't allow the recipients of $500 million that Citibank mistakenly wired to keep the funds. The Second Circuit ruling reversed a trial win for the 10 investment firms who fought to keep the money.

