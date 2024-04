News From Law.com

The Litigators of the Week are Brendon DeMay and Priyanka Timblo of Holwell Shuster & Goldberg, who represented former Walmart supplier London Luxury in landing a $101 million verdict against the retail giant on its home turf in Arkansas. A federal jury found this week that Walmart breached its contract with London Luxury to buy 72 million boxes of nitrile gloves in the first year-and-a-half of the COVID pandemic.

April 12, 2024, 7:30 AM

