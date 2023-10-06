Litigators of the Week: Foley Fends Off FTCs Pyramid Scheme ...

News From Law.com

This week's Am Law Litigation Daily Litigators of the Week are Foley & Lardner partners Ed Burbach, Craig Florence and Michelle Ku. Their team represented direct-selling company Neora in a bench trial last year in Dallas fending off the FTC's claims that the company was a pyramid scheme. Senior U.S. District Judge Barbara Lynn issued a decision last week turning back the FTC's claims and vindicating Neora's business model, finding that consistently more than 90% of its revenues come from product sales.

Texas

October 06, 2023, 7:30 AM

nature of claim: /