The Litigators of the Week are William Burck, AJ Merton and Peter Fountain of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan. After the Quinn team sued the Internal Revenue Service on behalf of billionaire investor Ken Griffin—the founder of the hedge fund Citadel—the agency this week apologized to Griffin and thousands of others whose tax records were leaked to the press by an IRS contractor.

June 28, 2024, 7:30 AM