Litigators of the Week: DOJ Cant Reopen a Previously-Settled...

The Litigators of the Week are Bill Burck and Mike Bonnano of Quinn Emanuel and Ethan Glass of Cooley who represent the National Association of Realtors. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly in Washington, D.C. forced DOJ's Antitrust Division to honor a deal reached during the Trump administration that the Biden administration reneged on. "The government, like any party, must be held to the terms of its settlement agreements, whether or not a new administration likes those agreements," Kelly wrote.

January 27, 2023, 6:30 AM