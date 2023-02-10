Litigators of the Week: Defense Verdict Secured By Quinn Ema...

News From Law.com

This week's Am Law Litigation Daily Litigators of the Week are Alex Spiro, Andrew Rossman and Bill Price of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan. They secured a verdict from a federal jury in San Francisco in a multibillion securities class action against Elon Musk and Tesla. Jurors found no liability for investor losses in the wake of Musk's tweet he had "funding secured" to take Tesla private despite an earlier ruling from the judge finding the statement false and reckless.

Automotive

February 10, 2023, 6:30 AM