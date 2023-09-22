Litigators of the Week: Davis Wright Tremaine Gets First Ame...

News From Law.com

This week's Am Law Litigation Daily Litigators of the Week are Davis Wright Tremaine partners Ambika Kumar, David Gossett and counsel Adam Sieff. Representing NetChoice, a trade association of online businesses, the team won a preliminary injunction from a federal judge in San Jose blocking the California Age-Appropriate Design Code Act—a law passed last year with bipartisan support aimed at protecting children when they're online. U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman held that the law likely violates the First Amendment.

Internet & Social Media

September 22, 2023, 7:30 AM

