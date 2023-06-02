Litigators of the Week: Davis Polk Gets 2nd Circuit Blessing...

News From Law.com

This week's Am Law Litigation Daily Litigators of the Week are Marshall Huebner and Benjamin Kaminetzky of Davis Polk & Wardwell. They've represented Purdue Pharma in its bankruptcy where claims against the company and the Sackler family who founded it were estimated at more than $40 trillion. This week the Second Circuit gave its blessing to a multibillion-dollar bankruptcy settlement by overturning a district court ruling finding the bankruptcy code didn't authorize nonconsensual liability releases of claims against the Sackler family.

