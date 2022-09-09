Litigators of the Week: Cravath and Latham Defeat the FTCs A...

News From Law.com

This week's Am Law Litigation Daily Litigators of the Week are Christine Varney and David Marriott of Cravath, Swaine & Moore and Mike Egge and Al Pfeiffer of Latham & Watkins. Last week an administrative law judge turned back the Federal Trade Commission's attempt to unwind Cravath's client Illumina's purchase of Latham's client GRAIL, rejecting the antitrust agency's case that the deal would hurt competition in the burgeoning market for multi-cancer early detection tests.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 09, 2022, 7:30 AM