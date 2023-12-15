Litigators of the Week: Cravath and Fortnite Maker Hit Googl...

News From Law.com

The Am Law Litigation Daily Litigators of the week are Gary Bornstein, Yonatan Even and Lauren Moskowitz of Cravath, Swaine & Moore who scored a major antitrust victory against Google for Fortnite maker Epic Games. This week, after just three hours of deliberations, federal jurors in San Francisco found that Google has an illegal monopoly on Android app distribution and in-app payments. U.S. District Judge James Donato is set to conduct a hearing on possible remedies early next year.

December 15, 2023, 6:30 AM

