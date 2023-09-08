Litigators of the Week: Cravath and Cooley Clear a Path for ...

News From Law.com

This week's Litigators of the Week are the teams at Cravath, Swaine & Moore and Cooley who cleared a path for Amgen's $27.8 billion acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics. The FTC and six state attorneys general dropped their bid to block the deal after Amgen, represented by Cravath, vowed not to bundle its products with two drugs to treat rare diseases made by Horizon, represented by Cooley. The enforcers' move came just 10 days after the companies filed their opposition briefs.

September 08, 2023, 7:30 AM

