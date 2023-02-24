Litigators of the Week: Covington Team Gets a Directed Verdi...

News From Law.com

The's Am Law Litigation Daily Litigators of the Week are Phyllis Jones, Michael Imbroscio, and David Sneed of Covington & Burling. Last week a federal judge in Galveston, Texas pulled the plug on a case against The Hain Celestial Co. in the first trial to consider whether trace amounts of heavy metals in baby foods can cause neurodevelopmental disorders in children. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Brown granted Hain's motion for a directed verdict saying "the scientific facts are simply not there."

Agriculture

February 24, 2023, 6:30 AM