Litigators of the Week: Covington and DWT Push Back Against ...

The Litigators of the Week are Megan Crowley, Emily Ullman and Alex Berengaut at Covington & Burling and Ambika Kumar at Davis Wright Tremaine. On Wednesday Crowley and Ullman knocked out Indiana's lawsuit alleging TikTok misled users about the amount of content inappropriate for children on its platform and the security of users' personal information. A day later, with Berngaut representing TikTok and Kumar representing users, a judge in Montana issued an injunction finding the state's TikTok ban likely violated the First Amendment.

December 08, 2023, 6:30 AM

