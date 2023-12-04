Litigators of the Week: Cooley Secures an Important Early Wi...

News From Law.com

Our latest Litigators of the Week are Bobby Ghajar, Mark Weinstein and Judd Lauter of Cooley. In a test case at the intersection of artificial intelligence and copyright law, the Cooley team secured a ruling from U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco for client Meta Platforms Inc. The judge dismissed a significant chunk of the copyright claims brought by comedian Sarah Silverman and two authors targeting the companies' LLaMa large language model.

