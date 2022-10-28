Litigators of the Week: Cahill Gets a Defense Verdict for Cr...

News From Law.com

This week's Am Law Litigation Daily Litigators of the Week are Herbert Washer, Edward Moss and Tammy Roy of Cahill Gordon & Reindel. They led a team that defended Credit Suisse in an antitrust class action where the bank faced claims it conspired to manipulate spreads in the $5 trillion-per-day foreign exchange currency market. Although 15 other banks paid plaintiffs more than $2.3 billion to settle, the Cahill team won a defense verdict for Credit Suisse last week in Manhattan federal court.

Banking & Financial Services

October 28, 2022