Litigators of the Week: Bryan Cave Duo Helps Free Wrongfully...

This week's Litigators of the Week are Charles Weiss and Jonathan Potts of Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner. Following their earlier work on wrongful conviction cases, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner appointed them special counsel in the case of Lamar Johnson. Johnson served 28 years of a life sentence for his 1995 murder conviction. After a weeklong hearing in December, a judge found clearing and convincing evidence of Johnson's innocence, set aside his conviction and freed him.

Missouri

February 17, 2023, 6:30 AM