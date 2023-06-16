Litigators of the Week: Boies Schiller Lands $290M Settlemen...

News From Law.com

This week's Am Law Litigation Daily Litigators of the Week are David Boies and Sigrid McCawley of Boies Schiller Flexner who led the legal team pursuing a class action lawsuit against JPMorgan on behalf of victims of Jeffrey Epstein's sex-trafficking ring. After the plaintiffs' claims survived a motion to dismiss before Senior U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan earlier this year, the parties announced a proposed $290 million settlement this week, the same day the judge certified a class.

New York

June 16, 2023, 7:30 AM

