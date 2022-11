News From Law.com

This week's Am Law Litigation Daily Litigators of the Week are Michael Schachter and Randall Jackson of Willkie Farr & Gallagher and Abbe Lowell of Winston & Strawn. The Willkie lawyers defended Colony Capital founder and former Trump advisor Tom Barrack from charges he conspired to act as an illegal agent of the United Arab Emirates, with Lowell representing his twenty-something aide-de-camp codefendant, Matthew Grimes.

November 11, 2022, 6:30 AM