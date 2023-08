News From Law.com

This week's Am Law Litigation Daily Litigators of the Week are Robert Giuffra of Sullivan & Cromwell and Kannon Shanmugam of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. This week, in a landmark decision for securities class action defendants, the Second Circuit sided with Goldman Sachs in finding a mismatch between the bank's generic statements about conflicts of interest and the drop in the bank's stock practice that plaintiffs targeted.

