The Litigators of the Week are Michael Gottlieb of Willkie Farr & Gallagher and Igor Timofeyev of Paul Hastings. Last week the Second Circuit vacated a lower court judgment in the fight over the validity of nearly $2 billion in bonds issued by PetrĂ³leos de Venezuela S.A. An appellate team led by Gottlieb and Timofeyev previously convinced New York's Court of Appeals that Venezuelan law rather than New York law should apply.

Energy

July 12, 2024, 7:30 AM