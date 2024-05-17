Litigators of the Week: A Groundbreaking Defense Win in the ...

News From Law.com

The Litigators of the Week are Boris Bershteyn of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and Brendan McShane of Latham & Watkins. With Bershteyn arguing for Las Vegas Strip hotel owners and McShane arguing for software company Cendyn, the defendants won a ruling knocking out claims that Cendyn's pricing algorithms allowed the hotels to share confidential information and conspire to raise rates. Chief Judge Miranda Du found plaintiffs failed to show any agreement among the hotel defendants to fix prices.

Nevada

May 17, 2024, 7:30 AM

nature of claim: /