Litigators of the Week: A Defense Win for the NCAA in the Fi...

This week's Am Law Litigation Daily Litigators of the Week are Will Stute, William Molinski and David Fuad of Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe. They represented the NCAA at trial in a lawsuit brought on behalf of the widow of a former USC linebacker who claimed repeated head trauma sustained while playing college football led to her husband's death. After a three-week trial in Los Angeles state court and just one day of deliberations, jurors returned a defense verdict for the NCAA.

December 02, 2022, 6:30 AM