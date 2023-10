News From Law.com

This week's Am Law Litigation Litigators of the week include Stuart Lombardi and Jennifer Hardy of Willkie Farr, Avi Moshenberg of McDowell Hetherington and Jarrod Martin of Chamberlain Hrdlicka who got a major win for Sandy Hook families. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez in Houston found last week that conspiracy theorist Alex Jones cannot use his bankruptcy filing to discharge debts accrued through "willful and malicious injury" to the families.

October 27, 2023, 7:30 AM

